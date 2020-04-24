8 Burning Questions for ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Season 22

Meredith Jacobs
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Law & Order SVU Season 22 Questions
Heidi Gutman/NBC

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Season 21 finale of Law & Order: SVU, “The Things We Have to Lose.”]

Thursday’s episode may not have been designed to serve as a season finale for Law & Order: SVU, but it ended on several notes that made it work as one.

Carisi (Peter Scanavino) was gearing up for the high-profile trial of Sir Toby Moore, only to be faced with delay after delay. Fin (Ice T) got involved in Joelle and her son’s life after Leon got out of prison, and that did not have a happily ever after. And Rollins (Kelli Giddish) and Carisi’s dance continued, with the future of their relationship still a question.

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Scroll down to see the storylines that Season 22 — the NBC drama has already been renewed for three more years — needs to address.

Law & Order: SVU, Season 22, TBD, NBC

Law & Order SVU Season 22 Question Carisi Rollins Relationship - Peter Scanavino and Kelli Giddish
Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Will Carisi and Rollins get together?

He pulled back from joining her for drinks — to protect himself, Scanavino told TV Insider — but there is clearly something there. Can they continue their dance forever, or might something give sooner rather than later? Could Season 22 be the time that we finally see them at least discuss their feelings?

Law & Order SVU Season 22 Question Stabler Spinoff Crossover
Virginia Sherwood © NBC / Courtesy Everett Collection

When will there be a crossover with Stabler's show?

Christopher Meloni is returning to the Dick Wolf universe as Stabler, leading a unit specializing in organized crime on his own show. With that set in New York, a crossover between the two shows — and seeing Stabler and Benson (Mariska Hargitay) together again — is inevitable.

Law & Order SVU Season 22 Question Fin Lawsuit
Heidi Gutman/NBC

How worried should Fin be about that lawsuit?

After Leon held his son at knifepoint, Fin had no choice but to shoot (and kill) him. However, the finale ended with him receiving notice that Joelle is suing him for wrongful death. How will that play out in Season 22?

Law & Order SVU Season 22 Question Barba Return
NBC

Will Barba return?

Olivia caught up with Barba (Raúl Esparza) via video chat in “Redemption in Her Corner,” and they were already planning to meet up when he returned to New York. Will we see that play out onscreen?

Law & Order SVU Season 22 Question Toby Moore Trial - Ian McShane and Mariska Hargitay
Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Will we see Toby Moore's trial?

The last postponement in the finale came after Moore suffered a “heart episode,” and Carisi nearly lost it in court when he found out that yet again, his witnesses wouldn’t get the chance to confront him. Will we see this trial (finally) play out in Season 22?

Law & Order SVU Season 22 Question Simon Death
Barbara Nitke/NBC

Will SVU reexamine Simon's death?

The original finale was going to re-examine the death of Olivia’s half-brother. He died of an accidental overdose earlier in the season after the siblings reconnected. Will they revisit that story in Season 22?

Law & Order SVU Season 22 Question Stabler Family
Virginia Sherwood © NBC / Courtesy Everett Collection

Will Stabler's family show up like planned?

Originally, the season finale was set to include Stabler’s wife and one of his children, likely to set up his upcoming series. Will they appear in Season 22? That could depend on the plan for the story, as well as production and scheduling for both shows.

Law & Order SVU Season 22 - Missy Peregrym and Zeeko Zaki
Michael Parmelee/CBS

Will there be more crossovers with One Chicago and/or FBI?

Wolf’s extended universe now reaches across networks; SVU has crossed over with One Chicago in the past, and now P.D. has crossed over with FBI. While the NBC dramas have all been renewed, CBS’ have not. But assuming they are, could we see Olivia and the squad perhaps working with the FBI in New York?

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