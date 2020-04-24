8 Burning Questions for ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Season 22

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Season 21 finale of Law & Order: SVU, “The Things We Have to Lose.”]

Thursday’s episode may not have been designed to serve as a season finale for Law & Order: SVU, but it ended on several notes that made it work as one.

Carisi (Peter Scanavino) was gearing up for the high-profile trial of Sir Toby Moore, only to be faced with delay after delay. Fin (Ice T) got involved in Joelle and her son’s life after Leon got out of prison, and that did not have a happily ever after. And Rollins (Kelli Giddish) and Carisi’s dance continued, with the future of their relationship still a question.

Scroll down to see the storylines that Season 22 — the NBC drama has already been renewed for three more years — needs to address.

Law & Order: SVU, Season 22, TBD, NBC