'The Wonderful World of Disney' Returns With 4 Iconic Films

It’s a ticket to Disney magic moments at home this summer with the return of The Wonderful World of Disney presenting several iconic feature films. For four consecutive Wednesday evenings, family-favorite movies will be shown in prime time on ABC, beginning with the broadcast world debut of Disney’s Academy Award-nominated Moana, Wednesday, May 20.

Additional titles include Marvel Studios’ Thor: The Dark World, Academy Award-winning films Up from Disney and Pixar and Disney’s Big Hero 6. Below is the magic of Disney schedule of these movies:

The Wonderful World of Disney: Moana airs Wednesday, May 20 at 8/7c on ABC

Moana is Disney’s epic adventure about a spirited teen who sets sail on a daring mission to prove herself a master wayfinder and fulfill her ancestors’ unfinished quest. During her journey, Moana (Auliʻi Cravalho) meets the mighty demigod Maui (Dwayne Johnson), and together they cross the ocean on a fun-filled, action-packed voyage, encountering enormous sea creatures, breathtaking underworlds and impossible odds. Along the way, Moana discovers the one thing she’s always sought: her own identity.

The Wonderful World of Disney: Thor: The Dark World airs Wednesday, May 27 at 8/7c on ABC

Marvel Studios’ Thor: The Dark World continues the adventures of Thor, the Mighty Avenger, as he battles to save Earth and all the Nine Realms from a shadowy enemy that predates the universe itself. In the aftermath of “Thor” and “The Avengers,” Thor fights to restore order across the cosmos ... but an ancient race led by the vengeful Malekith returns to plunge the universe back into darkness. To defeat an enemy that even Odin and Asgard cannot withstand, Thor sets upon his most dangerous and personal journey yet, forced into an alliance with the treacherous Loki to save not only his people and those he loves … but our universe itself.

The Wonderful World of Disney: Up airs Wednesday, June 3 at 8/7c on ABC

Winner of two Academy Awards including Best Animated Feature, Disney and Pixar’s “Up” centers on 78-year-old Carl Fredrickson, a retired balloon salesman who is part rascal, part dreamer and ready for his last chance at high-flying excitement. Tying thousands of balloons to his house, Carl sets off to the lost world of his childhood dreams. Unbeknownst to Carl, Russell, an overeager 8-year-old Wilderness Explorer who has never ventured beyond his backyard, is in the wrong place at the wrong time – Carl’s front porch! The world’s most unlikely duo reaches new heights and meets fantastic friends like Dug, a dog with a special collar that allows him to speak, and Kevin, the rare 13-foot-tall flightless bird. Stuck together in the wilds of the jungle, Carl realizes that sometimes life’s unexpected adventures are the most rewarding ones.

The Wonderful World of Disney: Big Hero 6 airs Wednesday, June 10 at 8/7c on ABC

Meet Baymax, a lovable personal companion robot who forms a special bond with robotics prodigy Hiro Hamada in Disney’s “Big Hero 6.” When a devastating turn of events catapults them into the midst of a dangerous plot unfolding in the streets of San Fransokyo, Hiro turns to Baymax and his group of friends – who transform into a band of unlikely heroes.