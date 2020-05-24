'The Pacific,' 'The Office,' 'Chicago P.D' & More Memorial Day 2020 Marathons

Looking for some quality binges over the holiday? Below, we're rounding up Memorial Day 2020's TV marathons that include fan favorite titles including Beverly Hills, 90210, The Office and more.

Beverly Hills, 90210 (3am/2c, Pop TV)

Nine in a row start early. Just be awake by 8am/7c, when teens Brenda (Shannen Doherty) and Donna (Tori Spelling) take their infamous 1992 trip to Paris.

Chicago P.D. (6am/5c, USA)

The 14-hour block includes Sophia Bush's 2017 exit as Det. Erin Lindsay (2/1c).

The Pacific (9am/8c, HBO2)

Epic World War II battle scenes distinguish this Emmy-winning 10-hour limited series (with Annie Parisse and Jon Seda, above) from 2010.

The Office (9am/8c, Comedy Central)

A 15-hour grab bag kicks off with 2005's raucous "Diversity Day."

Live PD Presents: PD Cam (5/4c, A&E)

Car chases galore! Ride along for 14 episodes.

Home Improvement (11:30pm/10:30c, UPtv)

See how Tim Allen's reign as TV's favorite handyman began with the sitcom's first seven episodes (from 1991).