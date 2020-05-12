Which 'AHS' Season Should Have an 'American Horror Stories' Spinoff? (POLL)

American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy teased that a new spinoff based in the show's universe is on the way in an Instagram post on Monday, May 11.

The new series he's described as "one hour contained episodes" are aptly titled American Horror Stories, and while few details were given, it's possible these installments may revisit some familiar characters. "We reminisced about the good times," Murphy had written alongside a screenshot image of a zoom call he had with many of the show's cast members.

Among the stars included in the call were Jessica Lange, Lily Rabe, Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Denis O'Hare, Kathy Bates, Angela Bassett, Emma Roberts, Angelica Cross, Leslie Grossman, Finn Wittrock, Taissa Farmiga, Billie Lourd, Dylan McDermott, Adina Porter and Cody Fern, all of which have appeared at some time across nine seasons of the FX anthology series.

Season 10 of AHS is on the way but has been delayed due to production's ongoing shutdown to limit the spread of COVID-19. The original series debuted in 2011 and has been renewed through Season 13. With episodes upon episodes of fan-favorite characters, the possibilities for Stories are endless.

Of the possible seasons to choose from, characters from Murphy's Murder House, Asylum, Coven, Freak Show, Hotel, Roanoke, Cult, Apocalypse and 1984 could resurface, but we want to know what you think. Cast your vote in our poll below to let us know which season you'd like to see revisited in an American Horror Stories episode.

American Horror Story, Seasons 1-9, Streaming now, FX on Hulu