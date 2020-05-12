Common Joins the Fraggles in Apple TV+'s 'Fraggle Rock: Rock On!' (VIDEO)

The Fraggles have a special musical guest in a new episode of the Apple TV+ series.

Oscar, Emmy, and Grammy Award-winning artist Common appears in the fourth mini-episode of Fraggle Rock: Rock On!, premiering today on the streaming service. In it, Gobo and Mokey use Doozertube to connect with Common for conversation and a duet. Watch the clip below for a peek at the music.

Fraggle Rock: Rock On! features the beloved characters Gobo, Red, Boober, Mokey, Wembley, and Uncle Travelling Matt. As part of Apple's library of award-winning and educational programming for kids and families, these short form episodes showcase connections through friendship with new stories and classic Fraggle songs. The episodes are released every Tuesday.

The new series is based on Jim Henson's classic from the 1980s. It is produced in accordance with the COVID-19 "Safer at Home" guidelines. The production team and artists from all over the United States use iPhones to shoot it.

The Fraggles are on the Doozertube and @Common is in the booth. Get ready for some amazing music. Watch #FraggleRock: Rock On! for free on the Apple TV app. https://t.co/AU9AGBDUbS pic.twitter.com/YmmhfKzkwI — Apple TV (@AppleTV) May 12, 2020

Fraggle Rock: Rock On!, Tuesdays, Apple TV+