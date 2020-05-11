'The Office' Cast Reunites & Recreates Jim & Pam's Wedding Dance (VIDEO)

John Krasinski manages to pull off the impossible in each episode of his web series, Some Good News, which delivers nothing but — you guessed it — good news.

In his most recent installment and seventh entry to the show, the actor surprised a couple of superfans of The Office with an epic reunion no one could have seen coming. Krasinski first chatted with Susan and John, who caught his attention with their engagement video which mirrored his character Jim's proposal to Pam (Jenna Fischer) from the NBC comedy.

The conversation quickly turned when Krasinski revealed that he'd recently become ordained to perform wedding ceremonies. The engaged duo was speechless, but the actor did them one better by looping their parents into the call along with Jenna Fischer and Zac Brown from the Zac Brown Band for the wedding music.

In celebration after conducting the remote ceremony, Krasinski revealed that the rest of The Office cast wanted to celebrate too, and Chris Brown's "Forever" began to play as the familiar faces proceeded to recreate their aisle dance from Jim and Pam's wedding.

Along with Krasinski and Fischer, Steve Carell, Mindy Kaling, Rainn Wilson, Phyllis Smith, Angela Kinsey, B.J. Novak, Ed Helms, Ellie Kemper, Creed Bratton, Brian Baumgartner, Oscar Nuñez and Kate Flannery all got in on the action, pulling out their old moves for one incredible recreation. From Kinsey's inclusion of her own cat and Baumgartner's tissue box shoes to Wilson's high-flying kick, the reunion is sure to put a smile on any fan's face.

Catch the adorable segment below and watch more Some Good News episodes on Krasinski's YouTube channel.