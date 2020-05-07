All Seasons of 'Scandal' to Stream Exclusively on Hulu Beginning in May

Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) and her team of gladiators are heading to Hulu as the streaming platform secured exclusive rights to the critically acclaimed ABC Studios and Shondaland series Scandal.

All seven seasons of the former ABC series will be available to binge beginning Wednesday, May 20 on the service. Scandal joins Hulu's extensive library of hit dramas and originals including Little Fires Everywhere, This Is Us, ER, Killing Eve and The Handmaid's Tale.

Created by Shonda Rhimes, Scandal first arrived on television in 2012 and was executive produced by Betsy Beers, Mark Fish, Mark Wilding, Tom Verica and Rhimes. The story circulates around Washington D.C.-based political fixer Olivia Pope who along with her team, solves crimes and mysteries.

But the drama didn't just circulate around Olivia's work pursuits, it also depicted her complicated romance with President Fitz Grant (Tony Goldwyn) and the highly-lethal goverment operative Jake Ballard (Scott Foley). Throughout the show's seven seasons, surprise twists and storylines testing Olivia and her team's morals gave fans plenty to savor.

Relive all of the great moments as Scandal breathes full live on Hulu. The series featured stars Washington, Goldwyn, Foley, Guillermo Diaz as Huck, Darby Stanchfield as Abby, Katie Lowes as Quinn, Jeff Perry as Cyrus, Bellamy Young as Mellie, Joshua Malina as David, Portia De Rossi as Elizabeth, Cornelius Smith Jr. as Marcus and more.

Scandal, Full Series, Streaming Wednesday, May 20, Hulu