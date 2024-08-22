Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

In the worlds of the great Olivia Pope, Kerry Washington and Tony Goldwyn are handling the Democratic National Convention. Washington shared photos of her reunion with her Scandal costar at the United Center in Chicago on August 21.

The actress playfully poked fun at the fans who ship her and Goldwyn and want them to be a real-life Olivia and Fitz. “Giving the people what they want @tonygoldwyn #ForDemocracy #DMC #Olitz,” Washington captioned her photos.

Fans immediately celebrated their reunion in the comments. “Let me go re-watch Scandal cause it’s giving NOSTALGIA,” one fan wrote on X. Another added, “I knew Olitz would be there to save us!”

The day before, Washington hilariously trolled a fan who shared an electoral map of all 50 states going blue for Vice President Kamala Harris. “The electoral map after Kerry Washington and Tony Goldwyn do a tell-all about their relationship on the DNC stage,” the fan wrote. The Unprisoned star reposted the tweet on X and responded, “Anything for democracy I guess…”

The former costars have been bringing Gladiator in a Suit energy to the DNC. Goldwyn served as the host of the first night of the convention. While his Scandal character, President Fitzgerald Grant III, was a Republican president in the show’s universe, Goldwyn is a strong supporter of Harris and the Democratic Party.

Washington will host the DNC’s final night on August 22, when Harris will officially accept the Democratic presidential nomination. Like Goldwyn, the Little Fires Everywhere alum is a passionate political activist and Democratic Party supporter. She is also the co-founder of the political nonprofit Influence Change.

The DNC has been an A-list event. Mindy Kaling and Ana Navarro co-hosted separate nights of the DNC, John Legend and Sheila E. performed a Prince tribute, and Oprah Winfrey gave an inspiring speech. Spike Lee, Eva Longoria, Sean Astin, Lil Jon, and more have also been in attendance.