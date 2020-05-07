Pauley Perrette Reacts to 'Broke' Cancellation: 'This Show Healed Me'

CBS revealed the fates of its 2019-2020 shows Wednesday, and while it renewed a total of 23 shows for the next season, four were axed.

That included Pauley Perrette's return to television, Broke. The midseason comedy had only aired five episodes before the cancellation. But it sounds like fans will get to see the rest of the first (and only) season.

Perrette shared that the episodes of what she is now calling a "limited series" will continue to air before detailing just what Broke meant to her. "This show restored my faith in people, in this industry. SO GRATEFUL I worked with this cast & crew," she wrote on Twitter. "Best people I've EVER worked with. Healed me. Changed me. Made me whole. So Blessed."

Broke also marked Perrette's return to CBS after she left NCIS in its 15th season. In the comedy, her character, single mother Jackie, is surprised when her estranged sister Elizabeth (Natasha Leggero) and Elizabeth's (formerly wealthy) husband Javier (Jaime Camil) show up needing a place to stay. In Thursday's episode, Jackie finds out that Javier took her son to church.

About the “limited series” #BROKE Many new episodes are airing. This show restored my faith in people, in this industry. SO GRATEFUL I worked with this cast & crew Best people I’ve EVER worked with. Healed me. Changed me. Made me whole. So Blessed. Made this for you yesterday: pic.twitter.com/eADjPJ6Vy7 — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) May 7, 2020

The actress also posted a video in which she spoke about the importance of that episode, "Losing My Religion." "It's the most important half hour of television that I've ever done and the thing I'm the most proud of," she said. "In the middle of a primetime sitcom, we are doing a beautiful episode about faith and about God and about getting through trials and tribulations with our faith and our relationship to God."

Perrette revealed that they filmed the episode last year, "not even knowing that this is exactly what is needed right now."

