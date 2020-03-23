Pauley Perrette Opens Up About Why 'Broke' Brought Her Back to TV (VIDEO)

Pauley Perrette is back to television in CBS' midseason comedy Broke, and you can thank the powers that be at the new series for persuading the former NCIS star to return to primetime.

"The reason I'm back on TV is because of Broke," the actress tells Kate Hahn. While nobody believed she was retiring, "I did. I retired for a while, and I watched a lot of TV with my dogs and I was really good at it."

However, when she met with the showrunners, she loved them. "I just remember thinking, 'Man, I really want to work with these people,'" she explained.

Watch the video above for a behind-the-scenes look at TV Guide Magazine's cover shoot with Perrette. Plus, hear more from the star about what she did and didn't want from her new role and more.

In Broke, Perrette stars as single suburban mother Jackie, who's surprised when her estranged sister, Elizabeth (Natasha Leggero), her sister's outrageously wealthy, big-hearted, Latin husband, Javier (Jane the Virgin's Jaime Camil), and his fiercely loyal assistant/driver/friend, Luis (Izzy Diaz), show up on her doorstep. They need a place to live after the couple's money dries up. Will the sister's familiar bond help them restore their relationship?

Broke, Series Premiere, Thursday, April 2, 9:30/8:30c, CBS