'Broke,' 'Man With a Plan,' 'Carol's Second Act,' & 'Tommy' Canceled at CBS
CBS may have just announced that 80 percent of its top-rated lineup is returning for the 2020-2021 season, but that just means that some shows aren't.
Three comedies — Man With a Plan in its fourth season and freshman series Broke and Carol's Second Act — and freshman drama Tommy won't be back. The Patricia Heaton-led Carol's Second Act wrapped its run in March, while the other three series are currently airing new episodes.
'God Friended Me' Bosses Reveal What Would Have Happened in Season 3
God Friended Me was also canceled this season, with its series finale airing on April 26 — and leaving fans wondering who's behind the God Account.
CBS is bringing back 23 dramas, comedies, and unscripted series: NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, Blue Bloods, Mom, NCIS: New Orleans, Bull, MacGyver, S.W.A.T., SEAL Team, Young Sheldon, Magnum P.I., The Neighborhood, FBI, All Rise, Evil, FBI: Most Wanted, Bob Hearts Abishola, The Unicorn, Survivor, The Amazing Race, Undercover Boss, 48 Hours, and 60 Minutes.