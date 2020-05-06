'Broke,' 'Man With a Plan,' 'Carol's Second Act,' & 'Tommy' Canceled at CBS

CBS may have just announced that 80 percent of its top-rated lineup is returning for the 2020-2021 season, but that just means that some shows aren't.

Three comedies — Man With a Plan in its fourth season and freshman series Broke and Carol's Second Act — and freshman drama Tommy won't be back. The Patricia Heaton-led Carol's Second Act wrapped its run in March, while the other three series are currently airing new episodes.

God Friended Me was also canceled this season, with its series finale airing on April 26 — and leaving fans wondering who's behind the God Account.

CBS is bringing back 23 dramas, comedies, and unscripted series: NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, Blue Bloods, MomNCIS: New OrleansBullMacGyver, S.W.A.T.SEAL Team, Young SheldonMagnum P.I., The NeighborhoodFBIAll Rise, EvilFBI: Most WantedBob Hearts Abishola, The Unicorn, SurvivorThe Amazing RaceUndercover Boss48 Hours, and 60 Minutes.