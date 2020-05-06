CBS Renews 'NCIS,' 'Blue Bloods,' 'FBI: Most Wanted' & 15 More

CBS just renewed most of its lineup for the 2020-2021 season.

The network is bringing back NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, Blue Bloods, NCIS: New Orleans, Bull, MacGyver, S.W.A.T., SEAL Team, Magnum P.I., The Neighborhood, FBI, All Rise, FBI: Most Wanted, Bob Hearts Abishola, The Unicorn, Undercover Boss, 48 Hours, and 60 Minutes. Eighty percent of its lineup is returning.

NCIS is the #1 program on TV, Young Sheldon the #1 comedy, FBI: Most Wanted the #1 new series, Bob Hearts Abishola the #1 new comedy, and 60 Minutes the #1 news program.

"Thanks to these exceptional shows, we're going to win the current season by 1 million viewers," Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment, said in a statement. "Next year, we'll have these strong returning series as our foundation…and Super Bowl LV too. It's a well-balanced lineup across Entertainment, News and Sports that will put us in an incredibly stable position for 2020-2021."

Evil, Mom, Survivor, The Amazing Race, and Young Sheldon were all previously renewed.