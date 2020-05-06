Freeform to Honor the Class of 2020 With Special Programming Slate

Meaghan Darwish
Funday Class of 2020 weekend
Freeform

Freeform is recognizing this year's graduates as they put on a special slate of programming called Funday: Class of 2020, which will air Saturday, May 16 and Sunday, May 17.

While people practice social distancing and with graduation celebrations canceled across the country due to the COVID-19 crisis, the network wants to honor the Class of 2020 with graduation-themed programming and content. Along with television, Freeform is asking viewers to get engaged with their social media pages as they'll be sharing content with the #FreeformClassof2020.

And this slate isn't just celebrating the occasion, it's celebrating the individuals who were unable to hold their planned graduations. A live ticker will give these students a chance to shine as names of 2020 graduates run throughout the special weekend.

Apart from the films and shows planned to air, the special telecast of Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020 hosted by LeBron James and featuring grown-ish star and producer Yara Shahidi will air at 8/7c on Saturday, May 16.

Funday Class of 2020 Weekend

(Credit: Freeform)

Viewers who are among the Class of 2020 can submit their names for the on-air graduation ticker by visiting www.freeform.com/FreeformClassof2020. Below, catch the full Funday: Class of 2020 Weekend slate.

Saturday, May 16

1:15 p.m. – Disney/Pixar's Inside Out

3:25 p.m. – Disney/Pixar's Monsters, Inc.

5:30 p.m. – Disney/Pixar's Monsters University

8 p.m. – Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020

9 p.m. – Disney's Zootopia

Sunday, May 17

12:15 p.m. – Disney/Pixar's Inside Out

2:20 p.m. – Disney/Pixar's Monsters, Inc.

4:25 p.m. – Disney/Pixar's Monsters University

6:55 p.m. – Disney's Zootopia

 