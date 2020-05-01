Victoria Justice Promises Fun, Happiness & Slime in Virtual Kids' Choice Awards 2020

The show must go on — with a few changes. Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards is the first awards show to be virtually produced, making former Victorious star Victoria Justice the first to host such a televised event.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Justice and the rest of the celebrities set to appear during May 2's Kids' Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together are obviously recording from their own homes. "I'm still trying to have fun with it," the host told TV Insider of the "very DIY" show. (She's gotten help from her sister and family.) "I have my own little set-up that I put together to make it festive and fun. I think it's a really cool and unique opportunity. It's obviously a really interesting and challenging time for a lot of people, and I'm excited about being able to talk to the kids about it."

"The format is going to be different, but it's still the Kids' Choice Awards, so it's going to be really fun," she continued. "There's going to be lot of special guests and it's going to get a little slime-y." However, she teased, "I can't tell you who or what or when or where." Will the host herself get slimed? "Who knows?"

Celebrities scheduled to appear include Dwayne Johnson, Ariana Grande, Kristen Bell, Josh Gad, Camila Cabello, Millie Bobby Brown, Ellen DeGeneres, BTS, Shawn Mendes, Lil Nas X, Dove Cameron, Tom Holland, David Dobrik, Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke, SSSniperWolf, and more. The show will also include cast members of The Avengers: Endgame (Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, and Jeremy Renner), and a sneak peek at Nickelodeon’s upcoming live-action series The Astronauts.

Plus, blimp trophies will still be given out, and there will even be a musical performance: Asher Angel with "All Day."

Justice likes that the show doesn't take itself too seriously. "It's all about the kids. It's all about having fun. It's bright and colorful and just goofy and crazy and fun."

With everyone home, "it's a great opportunity for families to watch it together," she added. "It's going to be a nice little dose of encouragement and happiness and joy."

Nickelodeon is also raising awareness for No Kid Hungry, a national campaign to end childhood hunger in America, with a $1 million donation in support of those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. "I'm so excited that Nickelodeon is taking this opportunity to do some good in a big way," Justice said. "It's really incredible."

So tune in May 2 for some slime. You never know when or where it will show up.

Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together, Saturday, May 2, 8/7c, Nickelodeon