Thursday TV Ratings: 'Parks and Rec' Special Wins Key Demo, 'Young Sheldon' Finale Strong

A virtual one-off special reuniting the cast of NBC's sitcom Parks and Recreation was a big hit with viewers on Thursday's primetime broadcast schedule, taking the night in the valued 18-49 demographic. The special reunited the entire cast for a virtual scripted episode of the beloved series. Prior to the special, the Paley Center Salutes Parks and Recreation special also scored well, coming in second in the 18-49 demo in the 8 pm timeslot.

In total viewers, the season finale of CBS's Young Sheldon hit a high note, taking the night with nearly 10 million viewers. An hour later, the season finale of Mom also grabbed the most total viewers for the 9 o'clock hour (ABC's Station 19 took the hour in the 18-49 demo).

Here's the breakdown for Thursday, April 30, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):