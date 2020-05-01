Thursday TV Ratings: 'Parks and Rec' Special Wins Key Demo, 'Young Sheldon' Finale Strong
A virtual one-off special reuniting the cast of NBC's sitcom Parks and Recreation was a big hit with viewers on Thursday's primetime broadcast schedule, taking the night in the valued 18-49 demographic. The special reunited the entire cast for a virtual scripted episode of the beloved series. Prior to the special, the Paley Center Salutes Parks and Recreation special also scored well, coming in second in the 18-49 demo in the 8 pm timeslot.
In total viewers, the season finale of CBS's Young Sheldon hit a high note, taking the night with nearly 10 million viewers. An hour later, the season finale of Mom also grabbed the most total viewers for the 9 o'clock hour (ABC's Station 19 took the hour in the 18-49 demo).
Here's the breakdown for Thursday, April 30, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):
|Time
|Show
|Adults 18-49 Rating
|Total Viewers (millions)
|8 p.m.
|Young Sheldon - F (CBS)
|1.1
|9.97
|Paley Center Salutes Parks and Recreation (NBC)
|1.0
|3.37
|Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? (ABC)
|0.8
|6.21
|Last Man Standing (Fox)
|0.7
|4.11
|Katy Keene (CW)
|0.1
|446,000
|8:30 p.m.
|A Parks and Recreation Special (NBC)
|1.4
|3.67
|Man with a Plan (CBS)
|0.7
|6.63
|Last Man Standing – R (Fox)
|0.5
|2.74
|9:00 p.m.
|Station 19 (ABC)
|0.9
|5.53
|Mom - F (CBS)
|0.7
|6.16
|Council of Dads -R (NBC)
|0.4
|1.81
|Mental Samurai – R (Fox)
|0.3
|1.61
|In The Dark (CW)
|0.1
|392,000
|9:30 p.m.
|Broke (CBS)
|0.6
|5.05
|10 p.m.
|How to Get Away With Murder (ABC)
|0.6
|2.84
|Tommy (CBS)
|0.5
|5.14
|Council of Dads (NBC)
|0.3
|2.01