Wednesday TV Ratings: 'Survivor' Nudges 'Masked Singer' Out in Viewership

The Masked Singer Season 3
Those hidden celebrities in extravagant costumes can't be beat in the 18-49 demo! Wednesday's primetime television was dominated by Fox's The Masked Singer — with guest judge Gordon Ramsay — which took the lead with a whopping 2.0 rating.

In total viewers, however, CBS' Survivor edged out the singing competition by just barely over half a million viewers to take the lead with 8.04 million viewers (versus Singer's 7.48).

Here's the breakdown for Wednesday, April 29, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):

Time ShowAdults 18-49 ratingTotal Viewers (millions)
8 p.m. The Masked Singer (Fox)2.07.48
Survivor (CBS)1.58.04
Chicago Med - R (NBC)0.64.39
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire - R   (ABC)0.64.24
Riverdale  (CW)0.2686,000
9 p.m.The Masked Singer: After the Mask (FOX)1.24.58
SEAL Team (CBS)0.85.82
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire - R   (ABC)0.63.53
 Chicago Fire - R (NBC)0.54.27
Bulletproof – R (CW)0.1368,000
10 p.m.S.W.A.T.  (CBS)0.74.98
 Chicago P.D. - R  (NBC)0.53.70
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire - R   (ABC)0.53.03