Wednesday TV Ratings: 'Survivor' Nudges 'Masked Singer' Out in Viewership

Those hidden celebrities in extravagant costumes can't be beat in the 18-49 demo! Wednesday's primetime television was dominated by Fox's The Masked Singer — with guest judge Gordon Ramsay — which took the lead with a whopping 2.0 rating.

In total viewers, however, CBS' Survivor edged out the singing competition by just barely over half a million viewers to take the lead with 8.04 million viewers (versus Singer's 7.48).

Here's the breakdown for Wednesday, April 29, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):