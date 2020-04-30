Wednesday TV Ratings: 'Survivor' Nudges 'Masked Singer' Out in Viewership
Those hidden celebrities in extravagant costumes can't be beat in the 18-49 demo! Wednesday's primetime television was dominated by Fox's The Masked Singer — with guest judge Gordon Ramsay — which took the lead with a whopping 2.0 rating.
In total viewers, however, CBS' Survivor edged out the singing competition by just barely over half a million viewers to take the lead with 8.04 million viewers (versus Singer's 7.48).
Here's the breakdown for Wednesday, April 29, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):
|Time
|Show
|Adults 18-49 rating
|Total Viewers (millions)
|8 p.m.
|The Masked Singer (Fox)
|2.0
|7.48
|Survivor (CBS)
|1.5
|8.04
|Chicago Med - R (NBC)
|0.6
|4.39
|Who Wants to Be a Millionaire - R (ABC)
|0.6
|4.24
|Riverdale (CW)
|0.2
|686,000
|9 p.m.
|The Masked Singer: After the Mask (FOX)
|1.2
|4.58
|SEAL Team (CBS)
|0.8
|5.82
|Who Wants to Be a Millionaire - R (ABC)
|0.6
|3.53
|Chicago Fire - R (NBC)
|0.5
|4.27
|Bulletproof – R (CW)
|0.1
|368,000
|10 p.m.
|S.W.A.T. (CBS)
|0.7
|4.98
|Chicago P.D. - R (NBC)
|0.5
|3.70
|Who Wants to Be a Millionaire - R (ABC)
|0.5
|3.03