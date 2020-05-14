'The Last Narc' Dives Into the Most Infamous Murder in the War on Drugs

In 1985, DEA agent Kiki Camarena was killed by an emerging drug cartel while on assignment in Mexico, and questions have surrounded his death ever since.

"This is the most infamous murder in the history of the War on Drugs," says The Last Narc director Tiller Russell. (He's right: The Netflix drama Narcos: Mexico covers Camarena's story.)

Russell's docuseries delves into the case to expose the truth. The series features interviews with special agent Hector Berrellez, who ran the DEA's investigation into Camarena's murder, as well as his cartel sources.

"He braved threats from his own government and a spot on the cartel hit list to tell his story,” Tiller says of Berrellez. “He reveals what he uncovered about the players involved on both sides of the border.”

The Last Narc, Docuseries Premiere Friday, May 15, Amazon Prime Video

