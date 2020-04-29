What's Coming to Amazon in May 2020
Homecoming
May is shaping up to be a strong month for Amazon as a variety of original series, movies and specials arrive on the platform.
One of the most anticipated is Homecoming's second season which sees Stephan James return as Walter Cruz alongside newbie and season lead Janelle Monáe, as well as Chris Cooper among others. Additionally, Greg Daniels' (The Office, Parks and Recreation) Upload starring Robbie Amell is also available at the beginning of the month.
Other noteworthy arrivals include every season of Alias, Jimmy O. Yang's comedy special, the original film The Goldfinch, and the Elton John biopic Rocketman. See the full lineup below.
Available for Streaming on Prime Video:
TBA
Clifford the Big Red Dog: Season 2A — Amazon Original Series
May 1
10 Fingers of Steel
A Cadaver Christmas
Assassination Tango
Best of Shaolin Kung Fu
Who Saw Her Die?
Crooked Hearts
Escape From Alcatraz
Eurocrime! The Italian Cop and Gangster Films That Ruled the '70s
Fearless Young Boxer
Fiver Fingers of Steel
Friday the 13th Part III
Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter
Gloria
Green Dragon Inn
House of D
Torso
I Hate Tom Petty
Indie Film Artists: The DMV Truth
Inferno
Night Train Murders
Seven Deaths in the Cat's Eye
The Blood Spattered Bride
Lakeboat
Daughters of Darkness
Pathology
Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown
Shaolin Kung Fu Mystagouge
Some Kind of Hero
Sprung
The Final Countdown
The Whistle Blower
Walking Tall
Upload: Season 1 — Amazon Original Series
A House Divided: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)
African Hunters: Season 1 (Smithsonian Channel Plus)
Bonanza: Season 1 (Best Western Ever)
Born to Explore: Season 1 (PBS Living)
Boss: Season 1 (STARZ)
Engine Masters: Season 1 (MotorTrend)
Good Karma Hospital: Season 1 (Acorn TV)
In The Cut: Season 1 (Brown Sugar)
Inspector Lewis: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
Pinkalicious: Season 1 (PBS Kids)
Rosehaven: Season 1 (Sundance Now)
Seaside Hotel: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
The Lucy Show: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)
May 3
The Durrells: Season 4
May 7
The Hustle
May 8
The Goldfinch — Amazon Original Movie
Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan
Jimmy O. Yang: Good Deal — Amazon Original Special
May 10
Jack and Jill
May 11
Alias: Seasons 1-5
May 15
Seberg — Amazon Original Movie
The Last Narc: Season 1 — Amazon Original Series
May 17
Poldark: Season 5
May 19
Like Crazy
Trial By Fire
May 22
Rocketman
Homecoming: Season 2 — Amazon Original Series
May 23
Come to Daddy
May 25
The Tracker
May 29
The Vast of Night — Amazon Original Movie