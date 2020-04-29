What's Coming to Amazon in May 2020

May is shaping up to be a strong month for Amazon as a variety of original series, movies and specials arrive on the platform.

One of the most anticipated is Homecoming's second season which sees Stephan James return as Walter Cruz alongside newbie and season lead Janelle Monáe, as well as Chris Cooper among others. Additionally, Greg Daniels' (The Office, Parks and Recreation) Upload starring Robbie Amell is also available at the beginning of the month.

Other noteworthy arrivals include every season of Alias, Jimmy O. Yang's comedy special, the original film The Goldfinch, and the Elton John biopic Rocketman. See the full lineup below.

Available for Streaming on Prime Video:

Clifford the Big Red Dog: Season 2A — Amazon Original Series

May 1



10 Fingers of Steel

A Cadaver Christmas

Assassination Tango

Best of Shaolin Kung Fu

Who Saw Her Die?

Crooked Hearts

Escape From Alcatraz

Eurocrime! The Italian Cop and Gangster Films That Ruled the '70s

Fearless Young Boxer

Fiver Fingers of Steel

Friday the 13th Part III

Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter

Gloria

Green Dragon Inn

House of D

Torso

I Hate Tom Petty

Indie Film Artists: The DMV Truth

Inferno

Night Train Murders

Seven Deaths in the Cat's Eye

The Blood Spattered Bride

Lakeboat

Daughters of Darkness

Pathology

Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown

Shaolin Kung Fu Mystagouge

Some Kind of Hero

Sprung

The Final Countdown

The Whistle Blower

Walking Tall

Upload: Season 1 — Amazon Original Series

A House Divided: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

African Hunters: Season 1 (Smithsonian Channel Plus)

Bonanza: Season 1 (Best Western Ever)

Born to Explore: Season 1 (PBS Living)

Boss: Season 1 (STARZ)

Engine Masters: Season 1 (MotorTrend)

Good Karma Hospital: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

In The Cut: Season 1 (Brown Sugar)

Inspector Lewis: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Pinkalicious: Season 1 (PBS Kids)

Rosehaven: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

Seaside Hotel: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

The Lucy Show: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

May 3

The Durrells: Season 4

May 7

The Hustle

May 8

The Goldfinch — Amazon Original Movie

Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan

Jimmy O. Yang: Good Deal — Amazon Original Special

May 10

Jack and Jill

May 11

Alias: Seasons 1-5

May 15

Seberg — Amazon Original Movie

The Last Narc: Season 1 — Amazon Original Series

May 17

Poldark: Season 5

May 19

Like Crazy

Trial By Fire

May 22

Rocketman

Homecoming: Season 2 — Amazon Original Series

May 23

Come to Daddy

May 25

The Tracker

May 29

The Vast of Night — Amazon Original Movie