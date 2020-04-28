'Last Man Standing' Sneak Peek: Kaitlyn Dever Returns for Sister Drama (VIDEO)

Last Man Standing's Season 8 finale airs Thursday, April 30, and we have your first look at Kaitlyn Dever's return to the Baxter household as youngest daughter Eve.

In the episode "How You Like Them Pancakes?" the Baxters gather under one roof as Eve returns home for the weekend to visit. When Vanessa (Nancy Travis) tries to recreate a childhood tradition for the girls without Mike (Tim Allen), plans will go awry.

Meanwhile, Jen (Krista Marie Yu) recruits help from Ed (Hector Elizondo) and Chuck (Jonathan Adams) to find out who is stealing her lunches from the fridge at work. And Kristin's (Amanda Fuller) big day finally arrives.

In the sneak peek clip above, viewers get a taste of what's to come as Eve rejoins the Baxter family mix and resumes her little tiffs with sisters Kristin and Mandy (Molly McCook). Beginning with Mike and Eve's arrival home from a grocery trip, Eve reveals that she and her father collected the breakfast items Vanessa put on their list.

After Mike scoots away, Vanessa takes stock of her daughters, saying, "This warms my heart, tomorrow all my girls are gonna be doing the Sunday morning breakfast club again!"

"Just like when I was a kid," Eve says before Kristin counters that she's currently pregnant, implying she wasn't when they were kids. Eve goads her though, sarcastically repeating, "Just like when I was a kid." This sets the tone for the sisters' exchange. See the full clip above and don't miss Last Man Standing's season finale on Fox.

Last Man Standing, Season 8 Finale, Thursday, April 30, 8/7c, Fox