Tom Selleck on the 'Blue Bloods' Finale: 'I Don't Expect a Dry Eye in the House'

Blue Bloods was lucky to finish shooting all but one episode before the New York set shut down due to the pandemic. Happily, the intended season finale, airing May 1 on CBS, was among them.

The hour gives all the adults at the Reagan Sunday dinner table their due. Among the storylines: Manhattan DA’s office Bureau Chief Erin (Bridget Moynahan) confronts her outspoken but lovable investigator Anthony (Steven Schirripa) about arresting someone who had dealings with his former wife Vivian (Kate Miller); detective Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) tries to find the killer of a key witness in one of his sister Erin’s cases; and married officers Jamie (Will Estes) and Eddie (Vanessa Ray) begin to talk about becoming parents after they discover a newborn left outside their precinct.

As for news about the family patriarch, NYC police commissioner Frank Reagan, we’ll let Tom Selleck offer some hints. We caught up with the star on the phone during his last day of “self-quarantining” after returning from New York to his California ranch.

Looks like there’s some interesting stories for Frank to close out the season, starting with a visit from a woman who claims to have known his late son Joe.

Tom Selleck: Yes, it’s about someone who knew his son trying to pull favors, but that’s not the central dilemma for Frank. First let me say, written by Siobhan O’Connor, along with [creator/showrunner] Kevin Wade, this is one of our strongest episodes in 10 years. It’s probably always going to be one of my favorites, because Frank has a dilemma which goes to the very heart of who he is. The episode is so much about Frank and his earned history.

It would be pretty surprising if it involved something shocking in his past, wouldn’t it?

You know me, I don’t like finales when they say someone’s going to die or that it will have a sensational event or bigger explosions. It isn’t any of that, but it is a quintessentially Reagan story; a deeply personal one for Frank, which turns into having an enormous impact on every single Reagan on the show.

How does it affect Frank?

It’s certainly massively emotional for Frank. That’s the germination of it, but by sharing it with the family, the impact is huge. If we have a Blue Bloods with genuine surprises that don’t make the audience feel ripped off, but that rewards emotionally, our audience will watch it of course. But in my opinion, it will create word of mouth and build our audience. I can’t imagine a better season finale.

Can you give us—and your fans—a hint about what to expect?

I don’t expect a dry eye in the house. I got emotional when I saw a cut of it; so did my wife, who’s seen a working copy of the episode. The impact on everybody is just hugely significant. I think it’s important. Frank’s arcs usually involve a dilemma, but in this case, it’s not just his job. It’s personal and goes to the heart of what Frank has always carried inside of him. The audience really knows our characters, and the story unfolds beautifully.

Will things be different in the Reagan family when you return?

Very much so. Nobody dies. I shouldn’t say that. We may lose four Reagans. [Chuckles]

That wouldn’t make your loyal viewers happy! Does Frank decide to sell the house?

It’s much more personal.

Does he decide to start dating?

That’s all I’ll say.

You just finished your 10th season and the numbers are still quite good. Are you looking forward perhaps to a milestone 15 years, which would indeed end the series on a high note?

Well, I’m negotiating with CBS about next season. I’d like them to order two seasons. We can do much betters shows if we know where we’re going. This show has lasted because the characters have been allowed to grow and change. The potential is limitless in my opinion. The cast seems to love each other; I sure love them. The actors are doing phenomenal work. Everybody’s very much aware that this is maybe a once in a lifetime opportunity—a show that’s found its way and is welcomed by an audience. I’m ready to go back when it’s okay to start again.

Blue Bloods, Season 10 Finale, Friday, May 1, 10/9c, CBS