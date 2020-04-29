'100 Day Dream Home' Kicks Off HGTV's Next Fan Favorite Friday

HGTV fans have taken to network social media platforms to vote for their favorite shows to binge-watch while at home. This week’s results are in and 100 Day Dream Home has been tapped to kick off this Fan Favorite Friday marathon, slated to air on Friday, May 1 on HGTV.

In the popular series, couple Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt take clients on inspiration tours of various properties in Tampa, Florida, to help them identify which exteriors, interiors, furnishings and finishes will work best for the family’s needs.

Once the tours are over, the Kleinschmidts get to work—curating completely personalized homes that are move-in ready for their clients in 100 days or less.

This Fan Favorite Friday marathon will also spotlight popular network stars Alison Victoria (Windy City Rehab), Christina Anstead and Tarek El Moussa (Flip or Flop) as they reveal their all-time favorite episodes of their series with exclusive self-shot commentary.

Then, fans can catch up on episodes of Property Brothers starring popular real estate and renovation experts Drew and Jonathan Scott, followed by My Lottery Dream Home with David Bromstad, as he helps lottery winners spend their cash on fabulous homes that meet their needs.

Fan Favorite Friday Marathon, Friday, May 2, 6a/5c, HGTV