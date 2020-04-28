'Portals to Hell' Hosts Hilarious Watch Party With Ozzy & Sharon Osbourne

Take a seat on the couch with legendary couple Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne as they watch an episode of the paranormal-investigative series, Portals from Hell, hosted by Jack Osbourne and Katrina Weidman.

The one-hour special, Portals from Hell – Watching with the Osbournes, airs Thursday, April 30 on Travel Channel.

While in self-isolation, Ozzy and Sharon are catching up on the latest episodes of Portals to Hell, a paranormal-investigative series that follows Jack and Katrina as they explore America’s most haunted and sinister locations, in search of irrefutable evidence that a spirit world exists.

Ozzy and Sharon watch a terrifying investigation of the Shanghai Tunnels in Portland, Oregon, while Jack, maintaining social distance practices, joins them from his own home.

With a moniker like “Prince of Darkness,” legendary rocker Ozzy Osbourne has long been known for straddling the dark side. When it comes to ghosts and the supernatural, which son Jack brazenly investigates on this series, what do the “Paranoid” singer and his wife, The Talk co-host Sharon Osbourne, really think?

What does the couple, known for humorous candor, make of Jack’s work and the paranormal … are they believers or skeptics? Will they be anxious parents watching their son step into uncharted territory? Or cheer him on to take down the demon?

Throughout the show, Jack and Katrina share exclusive anecdotes from their eerie investigation.

Portals to Hell – Watching With the Osbournes, Premiere, Thursday, April 30, 8/7c, Travel Channel