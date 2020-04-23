'The Simpsons': Springfield Prepares for at 2-Part Battle in 'Warrin' Priests' (PHOTO)

Fans of The Simpsons are in for a two-part treat as Springfield welcomes Bode (guest voice Pete Holmes), a young and charismatic preacher.

His arrival shakes things up at church in "Warrin' Priests" as Reverend Lovejoy doesn't take too kindly to the newbie encroaching on his holy turf. This will spark an investigation by Lovejoy who looks into Bode's mysterious past to uncover the reason he left Michigan and came to Springfield in the first place.

Airing over two nights, Part 1 of the "Warrin' Priests" episodes airs Sunday, April 26 while the followup Part 2 airs Sunday, May 3. Thankfully we have your exclusive first look at the two-parter with brand new key art.

When the Springfield congregation learns of Bode's past, including crimes he's committed, they'll have to decide whether to banish their new priest or not. Don't miss the hilarity heading your way April 26 and May 3 on Fox.

The Simpsons, "Warrin' Priests," Sunday, April 26, 8/7c, Fox

The Simpsons, "Warrin' Priests Part 2," Sunday, May 3, 8/7c, Fox