Hallmark Channel's 'When Calls the Heart' & 'When Hope Calls' End Their Seasons (VIDEO)

When Calls the Heart comes to a dramatic end in the Season 7 finale, followed by the first season finale of When Hope Calls on Sunday, April 26, on Hallmark Channel.

In theWhen Calls the Heart finale, "Don't Go," Elizabeth hears good news about her book, while Lee gets a surprise that stirs up wounds from his past. Meanwhile, a prisoner transfer goes terribly wrong and Lucas makes a last-ditch effort to preserve his partnership in Gowen Petroleum.

The series, inspired by Janette Oke’s bestselling books about the Canadian West, stars Erin Krakow, Jack Wagner, Martin Cummins, Pascale Hutton, Kavan Smith, Paul Greene, Chris McNally, Kevin McGarry, Aren Buchholz, Eva Bourne and Kayla Wallace.

In the season finale of When Hope Calls, "Where Hope Goes," Gabriel fears for Lillian’s safety when suspects in the bank fraud case arrive to Brookfield, and reluctantly asks for Sam’s help to protect her.

As Gabriel and Nathan get closer to the truth, the suspects concoct a ruthless plot to cover their tracks and turn to Tess for help.

Meanwhile, Grace prepares to accompany Helen across the Atlantic to reunite with her grandfather but worries about leaving while still in a fight with Chuck. Unaware of Grace’s impending journey, Chuck heads out of town on a cattle drive.

When Hope Calls stars Morgan Kohan, Jocelyn Hudon, Greg Hovanessian, Ryan-James Hatanaka, Wendy Crewson, with guest star Kevin McGarry.

When Calls the Heart, Sunday, April 26, 8/7c, Hallmark Channel

When Hope Calls, Sunday, April 26, 9/8c, Hallmark Channel