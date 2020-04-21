Derek & Katie Air Out Some Issues in 'Married at First Sight' Reunion Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

Married at First Sight's 10th season is poised to come to a dramatic conclusion in the April 22 reunion special.

Of the season's five couples — Katie and Derek, Michael and Meka, Jessica and Austin, Mindy and Zach, and Brandon and Taylor — only two pairs survived Decision Day. But according to the reunion's teaser that status could have changed as a possible affair may have severed Katie and Derek's union.

Hosted by Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier, the reunion takes a deep-dive into the time when filming stopped and the remaining pairs, which included Katie and Derek as well as Jessica and Austin, continued their married lives.

In an exclusive first look at the special, there could be more to the troubles the Katie and Derek faced following Decision Day. "What has marriage been like since Decision Day?" Frazier asks them.

"We moved into our new place," Derek offers, before revealing that he and Katie tried going on date nights. "But we really don't have that much time for each other at this point," he explains.

"I felt as though the cameras were gone and he very much went back to his life from before," Katie adds her own perspective, revealing that things changed drastically for them once the cameras disappeared. See what else they're sharing about their marriage in this reunion sneak peek clip, above.

Don't miss all of the drama when the full special airs on Lifetime this Wednesday.

Married at First Sight, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Lifetime