History Channel Unveils 'History at Home' Digital Series (VIDEO)

History is giving fans something to look forward to three times a week as they embark on a digital series called "History at Home." Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 11 a.m. ET, History's digital and social media platforms – Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and history.com – will broadcast special content for families as they conduct social distance learning.

In their history lessons, the segments will offer fun, educational content in a way that will teach, inspire and motivate children during the current health crisis. Kicking off Monday, April 20, the lessons are led by a lineup of inspiring figures, such as first presenter and best-selling author Max Brooks (World War Z), who is talking on the importance of washing your hands, as well as teaching viewers about the history of germs and micro-biology.

Other guest hosts include Laurence Fishburne (black-ish), Padma Lakshmi (Top Chef), tennis icon Billie Jean King, legal analyst Dan Abrams (Live PD), host Kevin Frazier (Entertainment Tonight), author Brad Meltzer (The Lincoln Conspiracy), kid presidential expert Macey Hensley (The Ellen Show), artist John Bukaty, actor Brian Unger (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia), YouTuber Lance Geiger ("The History Guy") and American Battlefield Trust Chief Historian Garry Adelman.

"We are currently experiencing an unprecedented moment in history," said History's Chief Historian, Dr. Kimberly Gilmore. "Our brand has the ability to harness its vast archive of historical content, while also delivering engaging and thought-provoking educational experiences during this intense time for both children and parents. History always gives us perspective and context to find a way forward. We hope 'History at Home' will provide uplifting moments of inspiration and positivity as we all get through this pandemic together.

Topics that will be explored in the segments include the history of soap, hospital ships, nursing and toilet paper. Broader topics to be explored are those like obscure U.S. Presidents like Zachary Taylor, the secrets of Leonardo da Vinci, aviator Bessie Coleman, and how the states got their shapes. Lesson plans to match the themes of the videos will be provided on history.com/activities after each lesson and History is encouraging viewers to share their own videos and pictures for an opportunity to be featured as their "Student of the Week." Historically-themed quizzes will also be posted daily on History's Instagram and Twitter pages.

Along with these new segments, more than 100 episodes of educational programming connected to the core curriculum topics being explored have been curated with study materials, text stories and video, all available at history.com/history-at-home. The network is also offering free trials of History Vault, which includes over 2000 hours of historical content for viewers to consume. So tune into "History at Home" on History's social media and digital platforms each week for new lessons in this uncertain time.

"History at Home," Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 11 a.m. ET, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and history.com