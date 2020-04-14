'American Idol' to Go Remote as Live Shows Carry On at ABC

American Idol has come up with its solution for socially distant programming as ABC reveals plans to carry on with live shows filmed from the judges', contestants', host's and mentor's homes.

In an announcement revealed Tuesday, judges — Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan — along with host Ryan Seacrest and mentor Bobby Bones shared that they'd be participating in Idol's first live from home episodes.

Beginning Sunday, April 26, the live programming will be broadcast from various areas as Perry will judge from her California-based home, Richie from L.A., Bryan and Bones separately from Nashville and Seacrest from Cali as well.

Performing from their homes, the contestants will compete for top spots as America votes for their favorites and chooses a winner. The first live show will feature the Top 20, which will be fully revealed following Idol's latest This Is Me special airing Sunday, April 19.

More information about how the live shows will be formatted and brought together will be announced closer to airdate. Until then, get ready for Idol like you've never seen it before and don't miss the latest This Is Me episode featuring unaired footage and clips of this year's Top 20.

American Idol, Sundays, 8/7c, ABC