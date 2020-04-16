'God Friended Me' Cast Reacts to Cancellation

God Friended Me's days of friend suggestions are numbered, and the cast made sure to acknowledge how important the show has been to fans as they said goodbye.

Violett Beane shared a series of photos of the cast and crew on set alongside her farewells. Noting her "sadness," the actress confirmed the news that the series will be ending.

Where Are Your Favorite TV Shows Filmed? (PHOTOS) L.A. is still the entertainment capital of the world, but a surprising number of TV shows film outside of California, too.

"I've been so humbled by all of the messages I've received from all of you throughout these last two years, about how much these stories have impacted your lives and helped you through some tough times," she wrote alongside her messages of gratitude to the cast, crew, and creators. "That's all any of us could’ve hoped for and I’m glad we were able to give you that for the two years that we did."

View this post on Instagram To our crew: thank you for the hard work, the laughs, the sunday shoots You made the last two years not only possible, but so enjoyable. I know each and every one of you will continue to do great things and I’m excited to see you do them! Til next time ♥️ A post shared by (@violettbeane) on Apr 15, 2020 at 8:02am PDT

Meanwhile, Javicia Leslie posted a video thanking the fans and every person who worked on the show. "I wanted to come on here to talk to you guys personally just to say thank you. To sit in front of the TV and watch our show on Sunday night with your family, with your friends, to support such a beautiful message that's all about just seeing people for who they are," she said. "Even though we're coming to our end, I really pray that it has done something for you all to then influence you all."

Leslie also acknowledged the importance of her character's storyline this season; Ali was diagnosed with breast cancer. "It's just been such an honor to play this character, this woman who is fighting a battle that so many women are fighting and to be able to be a part of that message and to tell that story and to further that story and to show more exposure to that story," she says. "I have read all of your messages about your own fight and your own battles with cancer and to know that Ali was at all a support or a comfort in knowing that you're not alone, it was such an honor."

View this post on Instagram Sending love and positivity @godfriendedme A post shared by Javicia Leslie (@javicia) on Apr 15, 2020 at 4:32pm PDT

The CBS drama is signing off after two seasons with a two-hour finale on April 26. "The creative team behind the show has one last 'friend suggestion' in mind, as well as an ending we hope brings a satisfying conclusion to Miles' journey in search of the God Account," CBS and Warner Bros. Television's statement teased. Will that include revealing the person behind the God Account?

God Friended Me, Sundays 8/7c, CBS