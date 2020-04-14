CBS Cancels 'God Friended Me' & Sets 2-Hour Series Finale

The God Account is getting deactivated.

God Friended Me has been canceled, and the two-hour series finale is set for Sunday, April 26.

For the past two seasons, Miles (Brandon Micheal Hall) has been helping friend suggestions sent his way by an account on Facebook known only as "God." But he, Cara (Violett Beane), and Rakesh (Suraj Sharma) seem to be one step closer to identifying the person behind it after meeting Corey Smith (Cornelius Smith Jr.). Someone stole the predictive algorithm he designed, and now they're on a quest to find that person. (They could have used it to create the God Account.)

"We're extremely proud of the unique concept and uplifting stories God Friended Me has told over the past two seasons. We thank the brilliant cast, writers, production team and crew for a show that stirred thoughtful conversation about faith, life and happiness, and made viewers feel good at the end of each episode," CBS and Warner Bros. Television said.

"The creative team behind the show has one last 'friend suggestion' in mind, as well as an ending we hope brings a satisfying conclusion to Miles' journey in search of the God Account," the statement teased of the series finale.

We'll have to tune in on April 26 to see how many answers we get.

God Friended Me, Sundays, 8/7c, CBS