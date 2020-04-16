Michael Jordan & Chicago Bulls' Dynasty Documented in 'The Last Dance' (VIDEO)

This documentary series chronicles Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls’ quest for a sixth NBA Championship in 1998, featuring never-before-seen footage from the 1997-98 season.

The Last Dance will air on ESPN Sunday nights over five weeks from April 19 through May 17, beginning with back-to-back episodes.

In the fall of 1997, Michael Jordan, Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf and head coach Phil Jackson agreed to let an NBA Entertainment film crew follow the team all season long. The result would be a remarkable portrait of an iconic player and a celebrated team – a portrait only now being revealed, more than two decades later.

As the series weaves its way through the tumultuous 1997-98 season, viewers will be transported back to how it all began.

From Jordan’s childhood roots, the Bulls’ dire circumstances before his arrival and how the team was built after drafting him in 1984, to the struggles that eventually led to the team’s first NBA championship.

As the series takes the audience through the Bulls’ first five championships, viewers will experience the off-court challenges, struggles and triumphs that were a part of the culture-shifting phenomenon created by Jordan and the Bulls.

It’s an unlikely scenario that serves as a fascinating backdrop for the inside tale of the 1998 championship run, with extensive profiles of Jordan’s key teammates including Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman and Steve Kerr, head coach Phil Jackson, and featuring dozens of current-day interviews with rivals and luminaries from basketball and beyond.

All throughout, the tension and conflict that defined that final championship run are very much on display.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Last Dance, Premiere, Sunday, April 19, 9/8c, ESPN