Emilie Ullerup & Christopher Russell Star in Hallmark's 'Nature of Love' (VIDEO)

Emilie Ullerup and Christopher Russell star in the new romance Nature of Love, an original movie premiering on Hallmark Channel, Saturday, April 18, as part of the network’s annual Spring Fling programming event.

Bookish city girl Katie Ryan (Ullerup) gets her big break writing a magazine feature, spending a week incognito at a luxury glamping resort with all the perks: Wi-Fi, electricity, an ensuite bathroom, even a dedicated camp butler. She’s far from sporty but sets out to face her fears as she tries the camp’s activities, with help from Will Martin (Russell), a rugged outdoorsman renowned for his travel adventures.

Though Katie is at first intimidated by her lack of outdoor experience, Will enjoys helping people try new things and is a patient guide. Sharing a week of adventures including bird watching, horseback riding and zip lining, they grow closer — but Katie can’t help but wonder about Will’s connection with beautiful, outdoorsy Olivia Barry, whose family owns the property.

It also doesn’t help that Katie must keep her real job a secret from Will, who is wary journalists after a previous bad experience. When Katie’s boss changes her story’s focus to “mountain man” Will, Katie is at a crossroads. Does she follow her professional dreams and deliver the story her boss wants, or does she risk her growing career to take a chance on love?

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Nature of Love, Premiere, Saturday, April 18, 9/8c, Hallmark Channel