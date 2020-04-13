CBS Sets 'Survivor' Season 40 Finale & 'The Amazing Race' Season 32 Premiere Dates

If you're a fan of CBS' reality competition series, there's plenty of TV coming your way.

Survivor Season 40 will end with a three-hour finale on Wednesday, May 13, at 8/7c. (May 6's penultimate episode will be two hours.) After the conclusion of "Winners at War" — which Noriko Kelley, Executive Vice President, Program Planning & Scheduling, CBS Entertainment, called "one of its best seasons ever" — viewers will see the new season of The Amazing Race. Season 32 premieres with a two-hour episode on Wednesday, May 20, at 8/7c. It will then air weekly on Wednesdays at 8/7c.

The Survivor finale will see one castaway crowned the winner (and Sole Survivor for the second time) and receive the largest prize in reality show history, $2 million. Host Jeff Probst will also virtually connect by video with all 20 players to discuss the season's highlights.

Then, 11 new teams will begin their journey when host Phil Keoghan kicks off The Amazing Race Season 32 from the iconic Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. The destinations include Trinidad and Tobago, France, Germany, Kazakhstan, and Brazil. The winning team will receive $1 million.

While Season 32 of The Amazing Race was filmed prior to the coronavirus pandemic, Seasons 41 and 42 of Survivor are facing delays.

Survivor, Season 40 Finale, Wednesday, May 13, 8/7c, CBS

The Amazing Race, Season 32 Premiere, Wednesday, May 20, 8/7c, CBS