Thursday TV Ratings: 'Disney Family Singalong' Special Slays the Competition
Looks like Thursday night television audiences needed a little singing to get them through our current stay-at-home situation — ABC's Disney Family Singalong, featuring stars like Luke Evans, Ariana Grande, Josh Gad, and Darren Criss (above), proved that feel-good TV will bring the viewers. The special brought in a 2.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 10.30 million viewers, easily making it the top program for the night.
In second place for total viewers was CBS's Young Sheldon, which slipped a little from last week's season high (10.06) but was the second-highest viewership this season. Reaching second place in the 18-49 demo was Station 19, moving into its new 9 pm timeslot (vacated now that Grey's Anatomy has wrapped up its season).
Here's the breakdown for Thursday, April 16, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):
|Time
|Show
|Adults 18-49 Rating
|Total Viewers (millions)
|8 p.m.
|Disney Family Singalong (ABC)
|2.6
|10.30
|Young Sheldon (CBS)
|1.0
|9.32
|Last Man Standing (Fox)
|0.6
|3.82
|Superstore - R (NBC)
|0.6
|2.71
|Katy Keene (CW)
|0.1
|526,000
|8:30 p.m.
|Man with a Plan (CBS)
|0.7
|6.57
|Last Man Standing – R (Fox)
|0.5
|2.69
|Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)
|0.6
|2.21
|9 p.m.
|Station 19 (ABC)
|1.3
|6.99
|Mom (CBS)
|0.8
|7.12
|Will & Grace (NBC)
|0.6
|2.45
|Mental Samurai – R (Fox)
|0.4
|1.66
|In The Dark (CW)
|0.1
|411,000
|9:30 p.m.
|Broke (CBS)
|0.7
|5.58
|Indebted (NBC)
|0.4
|1.56
|10 p.m.
|Law & Order: SVU (NBC)
|0.7
|4.01
|How to Get Away with Murder (ABC)
|0.6
|3.05
|Tommy (CBS)
|0.5
|5.20