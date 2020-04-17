Thursday TV Ratings: 'Disney Family Singalong' Special Slays the Competition

Looks like Thursday night television audiences needed a little singing to get them through our current stay-at-home situation — ABC's Disney Family Singalong, featuring stars like Luke Evans, Ariana Grande, Josh Gad, and Darren Criss (above), proved that feel-good TV will bring the viewers. The special brought in a 2.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 10.30 million viewers, easily making it the top program for the night.

In second place for total viewers was CBS's Young Sheldon, which slipped a little from last week's season high (10.06) but was the second-highest viewership this season. Reaching second place in the 18-49 demo was Station 19, moving into its new 9 pm timeslot (vacated now that Grey's Anatomy has wrapped up its season).

Here's the breakdown for Thursday, April 16, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):

Time ShowAdults 18-49 RatingTotal Viewers (millions)
8 p.m.Disney Family Singalong (ABC)2.610.30
Young Sheldon   (CBS)1.09.32
Last Man Standing  (Fox)0.63.82
Superstore - R (NBC)0.62.71
Katy Keene  (CW) 0.1526,000
8:30 p.m.Man with a Plan  (CBS)0.76.57
Last Man Standing – R  (Fox)0.52.69
Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC) 0.62.21
9 p.m.Station 19  (ABC)1.36.99
Mom  (CBS)0.87.12
Will & Grace  (NBC)0.62.45
Mental Samurai – R (Fox)0.41.66
In The Dark  (CW)0.1411,000
9:30 p.m.Broke  (CBS)0.75.58
Indebted (NBC)0.41.56
10 p.m.Law & Order: SVU (NBC)0.74.01
How to Get Away with Murder (ABC)0.63.05
Tommy (CBS) 0.55.20