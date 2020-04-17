Thursday TV Ratings: 'Disney Family Singalong' Special Slays the Competition

Looks like Thursday night television audiences needed a little singing to get them through our current stay-at-home situation — ABC's Disney Family Singalong, featuring stars like Luke Evans, Ariana Grande, Josh Gad, and Darren Criss (above), proved that feel-good TV will bring the viewers. The special brought in a 2.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 10.30 million viewers, easily making it the top program for the night.

In second place for total viewers was CBS's Young Sheldon, which slipped a little from last week's season high (10.06) but was the second-highest viewership this season. Reaching second place in the 18-49 demo was Station 19, moving into its new 9 pm timeslot (vacated now that Grey's Anatomy has wrapped up its season).

Here's the breakdown for Thursday, April 16, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):