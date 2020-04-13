The ‘NCIS: LA’ Relationships Are Settling Down a Bit in Season 11 (PHOTOS)

[Warning: The below and gallery above contain MAJOR spoilers for Season 11, Episode 15 of NCIS: Los Angeles, “The Circle.”]

The NCIS: LA team working out of OSP is made up of elite operatives that get the job done, whether at home or overseas.

Their relationships, on the other hand, can get messy and tangled up in their jobs. (That’s not to mention the ones that ended due to tragedy or work.) But surprisingly, some seem to be settling down as of late.

Click through the gallery above for a look at where the L.A. team’s romantic relationships stand in Season 11.

NCIS: Los Angeles, Sundays, 9/8c, CBS