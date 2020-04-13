The ‘NCIS: LA’ Relationships Are Settling Down a Bit in Season 11 (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
53 Comments
Untitled design (4)
Bill Inoshita/CBS; Trae Patton/CBS

NCIS: Los Angeles

 More

[Warning: The below and gallery above contain MAJOR spoilers for Season 11, Episode 15 of NCIS: Los Angeles, “The Circle.”]

The NCIS: LA team working out of OSP is made up of elite operatives that get the job done, whether at home or overseas.

Their relationships, on the other hand, can get messy and tangled up in their jobs. (That’s not to mention the ones that ended due to tragedy or work.) But surprisingly, some seem to be settling down as of late.

14 Actors Who Played Different Characters Across 'NCIS' Shows (PHOTOS)
Related

14 Actors Who Played Different Characters Across 'NCIS' Shows (PHOTOS)

Click through the gallery above for a look at where the L.A. team’s romantic relationships stand in Season 11.

NCIS: Los Angeles, Sundays, 9/8c, CBS

Elizabeth Bogush (Joelle Taylor / Beth) and Chris O'Donnell (Special Agent G. Callen) on NCIS: Los Angeles - 'Fool Me Twice'
Cliff Lipson/CBS

Callen and Joelle

Status: Exes

Back when we first met Joelle, it appeared that Callen may have found himself a normal relationship. And then after their breakup, we found out that she’s CIA — and has a family! — and everything has just gotten very, very complicated. Though their romantic relationship seems to be firmly in the past, things do tend to get messy (for Callen and the team) whenever she shows up.

Smokescreen
Cliff Lipson/CBS

Eric and Nell

Status: It’s complicated/casual

The two never really dated, instead going from friends to being together to eventually moving in. And neither particularly minded when Eric moved out and Nell’s sister moved in with her. With everything going on in their lives, especially her mother’s health, the two have chosen to redefine their relationship by not defining it. “When we’re both in LA, we hang out,” she explained, without any labels. But how will her leave of absence — which may lead to her officially quitting NCIS — affect their relationship?

Kulinda - Chris O'Donnell (Special Agent G. Callen) and Bar Paly (Anna) - NCIS: Los Angeles
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Callen and Anna

Status: In a relationship

Callen (and the team) had to leave Anna in Cuba, injured, because she was a fugitive. But she returned to LA in “The Circle” ostensibly for work (but also to help Callen), but she stayed in town — and his apartment. She’s no longer a fugitive, and she and Callen seem to be heading in the right direction. They even went on a staycation/vacation-hybrid trip together.

Moon Bloodgood (Katherine Casillas) and LL Cool J (Special Agent Sam Hanna) - 'Concours d'Elegance' - NCIS: Los Angeles
Trae Patton/CBS

Sam and Katherine

Status: Dating?

There’s been something between them since they met, and we even saw him let her drive the Hellcat. Then in “High Society,” he tracked her down during her morning coffee (and thoroughly distracted her assistant) seemingly just to say hello. By the end of the case, she gave him her personal cell number. And when they crossed paths again, they headed out for dinner at the end of the episode. Then, at the end of “Knock Down,” he showed up at her door. “I’ve been looking forward to seeing you all day,” he told her. There doesn’t seem to be a label on their relationship just yet, but it seems like just a matter of time.

Kensi and Deeks - Daniela Ruah (Special Agent Kensi Blye) and Eric Christian Olsen (LAPD Liaison Marty Deeks) - 'Yellow Jack'
Bill Inoshita/CBS

Kensi and Deeks

Status: Married

Who would’ve thought that the two who had problems calling what they had “a thing” years ago would be in the most stable relationship of the series (and perhaps all three NCIS shows)? After disagreeing about the timing of kids in the past, they want to have a baby — but it hasn’t been easy for them this season.

NCIS: Los Angeles

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik hosting Jeopardy!
1
‘Jeopardy!’ Bosses Drop Big News About Season 40 Changes – Fans Aren’t Happy
Marina and Gerry on The Golden Bachelor
2
‘Golden Bachelor’ Fan Favorite Marina Has Quit Show – What You Didn’t See on TV
Lydia Velez Gonzalez, Milton Johnson in 'Love is Blind' Season 5 Episode 5
3
‘Love Is Blind’ Season 5: Which Couples Are Still Together?
Susan Walters and Peter Bergman in 'The Young and the Restless'
4
Why Diane Is Doubly Glad to Be Mrs. Jack Abbott on ‘Y&R’
Katie Couric on Jeopardy!
5
‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Begs Katie Couric for Help – Here’s How She Reacted