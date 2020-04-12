'Paradise Lost's Bridget Regan Previews the Modern Southern Gothic Mystery (VIDEO)

Some mysteries maybe aren't meant to be uncovered...

But that doesn't mean we don't want to watch them unfold. Spectrum Originals' new contemporary southern gothic tale, Paradise Lost, premieres this Monday, April 13, with 10 episodes that will leave your head spinning. The dark drama follows the well-off Forsythe family, and what occurs when Josh Hartnett’s (Penny Dreadful) "prodigal son" Yates Forsythe returns to his small Mississippi hometown with his wife and kids in tow.

Explosive family secrets, mostly dealing with Yates' painting prodigy sister, and local gossip set the story in motion. Yates' Palo Alto psychiatrist wife, Frances, played by Bridget Regan (Jane the Virgin, The Last Ship), is a complete newcomer to the ways of small-town Mississippi, but she'll play an important role in the mysteries to come.

"As the series progresses, we see what really grabs hold of her, which is these deep, dark secrets and mysteries that her in-laws and her husband have kept from her," Regan said during a Zoom interview with TV Insider. "She becomes this unlikely detective."

The actress also delved into her Comfort TV picks, citing her No. 1 as RuPaul's Drag Race, though, like many of us, she always goes back to binging The Office.

Paradise Lost, Monday, April 13, Spectrum On-Demand