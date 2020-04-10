Bow & Dre Debate Over Pops' Bad Behavoir in 'black-ish' Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

Pops (Laurence Fisburne) is a bachelor behaving badly in black-ish's latest episode, "Earl, Interrupted" and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek at the action.

After his recent heartbreak, Pops is getting in touch with some old friends, Loose Craig (Keith David) and Billy Blade (Glynn Turman) who help bring out his wild side, including lots of partying and gambling. In the sneak peek clip above, viewers will see how Pops' wild ways will impact the rest of the Johnsons, namely Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross) who takes issue with the new normal.

In the opening seconds of the clip, a flyer from a car parked outside the Johnson home advertises a "Party at Pops'" in which women get in free before sunrise and men have to pay a $45 cover. Dress code? Flowy.

With Pops bunking at their home, the Johnsons are subjected to all of the hazards that accompany the bachelor shenanigans. Along with this storyline, Bow deals with other frustrations like an annoying parent at the school drop-offs, which she ends up pawning off on Junior (Marcus Scribner).

April 14

black-ish, Tuesdays, 9:30/8:30c, ABC