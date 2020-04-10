'Bob Hearts Abishola': Will John Ratzenberger's Hank Charm Dottie? (VIDEO)

Sometimes you meet people in the most unexpected of places and find you have something in common.

That seems to be the case for Dottie (Christine Ebersole) in Monday's episode of Bob Hearts Abishola, and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek at her initial run-in with a fellow stroke survivor, Hank (guest star John Ratzenberger). She'll make an unexpected connection with him at physical therapy.

As Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku) gets Dottie situated in the elevator, Hank makes a beeping noise, joking, "just in case there are any kids playing behind you."

Watch the fun clip above to see what he starts singing, her response, and everyone's reaction.

Also in "Randy's a Wrangler," Bob (Billy Gardell) and Douglas (Matt Jones) try to keep tabs on Christina (Maribeth Monroe) while she's away at an emotional wellness spa.

Bob Hearts Abishola, Mondays, 8:30/7:30c, CBS