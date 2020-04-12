Drew & Jonathan Scott Are Joined by Stars Who Give Back in 'Celebrity IOU' (VIDEO)

Celebrity IOU is a new HGTV series where Hollywood A-listers express their deep gratitude to the individuals who have had a major impact on their lives by surprising them with big, heartwarming home renovations that bring everyone to tears.

The star-studded, uplifting series, premiering Monday, April 13, features HGTV’s popular twin brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott as they help each award-winning celebrity with a special renovation.

The season’s celebrity lineup includes: actor, producer and two-time Academy Awards winner Brad Pitt; multi Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award winning actress, producer, fashion designer and flea market enthusiast Melissa McCarthy; Oscar, Emmy Award and Tony Awards winner Viola Davis; actress, writer, producer and fashion designer, Rebel Wilson, winner of an MTV Movie Award and a Teen Choice Award; and singer, songwriter and producer Michael Bublé, a four-time GRAMMY Award winner.

“It’s amazing to see someone who is extremely successful be grounded enough to always remember the people who helped them get there,” said Jonathan. “Being a part of this show really hits home for us,” added Drew. “This is what we love to do, transforming people’s lives through their homes.”

In each episode, the celebrities share an authentic, inside look into their personal lives and get hands-on with Drew and Jonathan to imagine a design plan and create a beautifully customized space that rewards mentors, friends and family members. The projects include converting a detached garage into a gorgeous yet functional guest retreat, overhauling a lackluster backyard into an entertainer’s dream, and taking a condo from its outdated ‘70s style to a modern, cozy home perfect for family gatherings.

Celebrity IOU, Premiere, Monday, April 13, 9/8c, HGTV