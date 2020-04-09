Max Doesn't Have Time to Ask 'How Can I Help?' in 'New Amsterdam's Finale (VIDEO)

For two years, New Amsterdam viewers have known that despite any medical emergencies, prisoner takeovers, or tragic losses, chances are that they won't go long without hearing a certain question from Max (Ryan Eggold) ... until now?

TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek at the Season 2 finale, and Iggy (Tyler Labine) can't believe that the one time he needs to hear those words from the medical director, he won't.

"I might be making premature judgments from a place of bias," he admits when Max finds him in the hall. But it turns out that's exactly what Max needs to hear at the moment because he needs the psychiatrist to blindly sign something for him.

"What ever happened to 'how can I help?'" Iggy asks. There's no time for that, Max explains. He needs a signature on a psych evaluation to get his six-year-old patient into the only clinical trial that could possibly extend his life. Iggy signs.

But will anyone listen to his struggles? He thinks he's found someone when Kapoor (Anupam Kher) joins him, only for the other doctor to have his own problem: "I am being sexually propositioned by a patient's wife." Watch the clip above to find out the details and Iggy's reaction.

So what exactly is going on with Iggy in "A Matter of Seconds"? He's trying to create peace for a divorced couple in a dangerous situation. Elsewhere, Helen (Freema Agyeman) and Bloom (Janet Montgomery) scramble to figure out the root of the issue when multiple patients show similar, alarming symptoms.

New Amsterdam, Season 2 Finale, Tuesday, April 14, 9/8c, NBC