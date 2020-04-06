Eric Stonestreet & Will Forte Compete on 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire' (VIDEO)

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire returns to television 20 years after it first debuted on ABC in the U.S. as late night host Jimmy Kimmel steps in to Regis Philbin's shoes.

The special TV event pulls in celebrity contestants to play for charity, beginning April 8 with Modern Family star Eric Stonestreet in the hot seat, as well as Saturday Night Live alum Will Forte.

In an exclusive sneak peek at the episode, Stonestreet says of signing on to the competition, "It was a pretty quick yes for me to come onto the show." He then adds, "I don't know how much everybody's gonna enjoy seeing me so much," before pointing out that the episode airs the same evening as Modern Family's finale episode and special after-show. "I think the only person that's excited about that's my mom," Stonestreet jokes.

As for Forte, agreeing to play was easy for him, as well. "Getting to do this with him, put me at ease," Forte says of playing with host Kimmel. "He's just a smart, funny, nice guy."

Stonestreet is playing for Building Hope for Autism and Forte for The Pangea Network. For the first time in the show's history, these celebrity players are allowed to recruit a guest to help them answer questions, ranging from a relative to a beloved teacher or trivia expert. Players will also be given the opportunity to use a new lifeline known as "Ask the Host."

The advantage includes a live, play-along app which allows America to compete to win the same amount of money that celebrities are playing for on the show. Don't miss Millionaire's return on ABC, and check out the sneak peek above.

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, Returns Wednesday, April 8, 10:01/9:01c, ABC