Syfy to Air 'Wynonna Earp' Season 1 Marathon for Throwback Thursdays
Michelle Faye/Wynonna Earp Season 2, Inc./Syfy
The cast of Wynonna Earp will host a marathon of the series’ first season Thursday, April 9 on Syfy. Creator Emily Andras and cast members Melanie Scrofano, Tim Rozon, Dominique Provost-Chalkley, Katherine Barrell, and Varun Saranga reminisce on-air, from their homes.
Another happy development for “Earpers,” is the news that Wynonna Earp will be back for a fourth season. The cast will reminisce on their audition process, share fun Easter eggs from S1, dissect Wynonna’s infamous love triangle, including that first WayHaught scene and more!
Episodes airing:
- 101 – "Purgatory"
- 102 – "Keep the Home Fires Burning"
- 103 – "Leavin' On Your Mind"
- 104 – "The Blade"
- 105 – "Diggin' Up Bones"
- 106 – "Constant Cravings"
- 107 – "Walking After Midnight"
- 108 – "Two-Faced Jack"
- 109 – "Bury Me With My Guns On"
- 110 – "She Wouldn't Be Gone"
- 111 – "Landslide"
- 112 – "House of Memories"
- 113 – "I Walk the Line"
Wynonna Earp, Season 1 Marathon, Thursday, April 9, 6a/7c, Syfy