Syfy to Air 'Wynonna Earp' Season 1 Marathon for Throwback Thursdays

Rick and Christina Gables
SYFY WYNONNA EARP MELANIE SCROFANO
Michelle Faye/Wynonna Earp Season 2, Inc./Syfy

The cast of Wynonna Earp will host a marathon of the series’ first season Thursday, April 9 on Syfy. Creator Emily Andras and cast members Melanie Scrofano, Tim Rozon, Dominique Provost-Chalkley, Katherine Barrell, and Varun Saranga reminisce on-air, from their homes.

Another happy development for “Earpers,” is the news that Wynonna Earp will be back for a fourth season. The cast will reminisce on their audition process, share fun Easter eggs from S1, dissect Wynonna’s infamous love triangle, including that first WayHaught scene and more!

WYNONNA EARP TOM ROZON KATHERINE BENNETT SHAMIER ANDERSON

Michelle Faye/Syfy

Episodes airing:

  • 101 – "Purgatory"
  • 102 – "Keep the Home Fires Burning"
  • 103 – "Leavin' On Your Mind"
  • 104 – "The Blade"
  • 105 – "Diggin' Up Bones"
  • 106 – "Constant Cravings"
  • 107 – "Walking After Midnight"
  • 108 – "Two-Faced Jack"
  • 109 – "Bury Me With My Guns On"
  • 110 – "She Wouldn't Be Gone"
  • 111 – "Landslide"
  • 112 – "House of Memories"
  • 113 – "I Walk the Line"

Wynonna Earp, Season 1 Marathon, Thursday, April 9, 6a/7c, Syfy