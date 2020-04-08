Syfy to Air 'Wynonna Earp' Season 1 Marathon for Throwback Thursdays

The cast of Wynonna Earp will host a marathon of the series’ first season Thursday, April 9 on Syfy. Creator Emily Andras and cast members Melanie Scrofano, Tim Rozon, Dominique Provost-Chalkley, Katherine Barrell, and Varun Saranga reminisce on-air, from their homes.

Another happy development for “Earpers,” is the news that Wynonna Earp will be back for a fourth season. The cast will reminisce on their audition process, share fun Easter eggs from S1, dissect Wynonna’s infamous love triangle, including that first WayHaught scene and more!

Episodes airing:

101 – "Purgatory"

102 – "Keep the Home Fires Burning"

103 – "Leavin' On Your Mind"

104 – "The Blade"

105 – "Diggin' Up Bones"

106 – "Constant Cravings"

107 – "Walking After Midnight"

108 – "Two-Faced Jack"

109 – "Bury Me With My Guns On"

110 – "She Wouldn't Be Gone"

111 – "Landslide"

112 – "House of Memories"

113 – "I Walk the Line"

Wynonna Earp, Season 1 Marathon, Thursday, April 9, 6a/7c, Syfy