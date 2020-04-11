Friday TV Ratings: 'Shark Tank' & CBS Crime Dramas Split the Night

ABC

The sharks were circling on Friday night's broadcast television with ABC's long-running Shark Tank coming out ahead for the night in the 18-49 demo with a 0.8 rating.

But with total viewers, the night belonged to CBS with MacGyver, Magnum P.I. (officially taking over Hawaii Five-0's time slot), and a rerun of Blue Bloods all winning their time slots with total viewers. Magnum P.I. also won its hour in the 18-49 demo.

Given the interest in the coronavirus, news programs continue to do well with NBC's Dateline and a two hour block of ABC's 20/20 pulling in around 3.5 million total viewers.

Here's the breakdown for Friday, April 10, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based)

TimeShowAdults 18-49 ratingsTotal Viewers (millions)
8 p.m.Shark Tank (ABC)0.84.82
MacGyver (CBS) 0.76.37
The Blacklist  (NBC)0.74.83
WWE Smackdown (Fox)0.62.30
Charmed (CW) 0.2727,000
9 p.m.Magnum P.I.  (CBS)0.77.21
20/20 (ABC) 0.63.51
The Blacklist - R (NBC)0.53.28
Dynasty (CW) 0.1384,000
10 p.m.20/20 (ABC)0.63.48
Dateline (NBC)0.63.43
Blue Bloods R (CBS)0.45.55