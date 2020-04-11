Friday TV Ratings: 'Shark Tank' & CBS Crime Dramas Split the Night
ABC
The sharks were circling on Friday night's broadcast television with ABC's long-running Shark Tank coming out ahead for the night in the 18-49 demo with a 0.8 rating.
But with total viewers, the night belonged to CBS with MacGyver, Magnum P.I. (officially taking over Hawaii Five-0's time slot), and a rerun of Blue Bloods all winning their time slots with total viewers. Magnum P.I. also won its hour in the 18-49 demo.
Given the interest in the coronavirus, news programs continue to do well with NBC's Dateline and a two hour block of ABC's 20/20 pulling in around 3.5 million total viewers.
Here's the breakdown for Friday, April 10, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based)
|Time
|Show
|Adults 18-49 ratings
|Total Viewers (millions)
|8 p.m.
|Shark Tank (ABC)
|0.8
|4.82
|MacGyver (CBS)
|0.7
|6.37
|The Blacklist (NBC)
|0.7
|4.83
|WWE Smackdown (Fox)
|0.6
|2.30
|Charmed (CW)
|0.2
|727,000
|9 p.m.
|Magnum P.I. (CBS)
|0.7
|7.21
|20/20 (ABC)
|0.6
|3.51
|The Blacklist - R (NBC)
|0.5
|3.28
|Dynasty (CW)
|0.1
|384,000
|10 p.m.
|20/20 (ABC)
|0.6
|3.48
|Dateline (NBC)
|0.6
|3.43
|Blue Bloods – R (CBS)
|0.4
|5.55