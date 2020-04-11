Friday TV Ratings: 'Shark Tank' & CBS Crime Dramas Split the Night

The sharks were circling on Friday night's broadcast television with ABC's long-running Shark Tank coming out ahead for the night in the 18-49 demo with a 0.8 rating.

But with total viewers, the night belonged to CBS with MacGyver, Magnum P.I. (officially taking over Hawaii Five-0's time slot), and a rerun of Blue Bloods all winning their time slots with total viewers. Magnum P.I. also won its hour in the 18-49 demo.

Given the interest in the coronavirus, news programs continue to do well with NBC's Dateline and a two hour block of ABC's 20/20 pulling in around 3.5 million total viewers.

Here's the breakdown for Friday, April 10, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based)