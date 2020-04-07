Monday TV Ratings: 'The Voice' on Top, 'Millionaire' Special Falls Short

Monday night once again belonged to the singers competing in the battle rounds of NBC's The Voice Season 18. The series won the night in both the 18-49 demo and total viewers.

The news was good for CBS' sitcom The Neighborhood, which fell just slightly off last week's season high (7.4 million) but came in as the second highest viewed series of the night. Also, the second season finale of NBC's drama Manifest reached its highest number of total viewers since its January season premiere (4.7 million).

Underperforming was Who Wants to Be A Millionaire: Secrets and Surprises. The special helped to mark the 20th anniversary of the primetime game show but failed to spark viewership and came in third in the 10 p.m. time slot.

Here's the breakdown for Monday, April 6, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):