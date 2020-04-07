8 Burning Questions We Have for ‘Manifest’ Season 3

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Season 2 finale of Manifest, “Icing Conditions.”]

While Manifest has yet to be renewed for a third season, its Season 2 finale ended with quite the cliffhanger.

Most of the episode was spent trying to find Cal (Jack Messina), who’d been kidnapped by meth dealers Jace, Pete, and Kory. But when they did, it was Zeke (Matt Long) who saved him — and then was saved himself.

Then, in the final moments, a fishermen pulled part of the plane out of the water, leading to so many questions about what that could mean.

Scroll through the slides below for what we need to know if the NBC drama returns for third season.