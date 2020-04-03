Find Out When 'Blindspot's Fifth and Final Season Premieres on NBC

At long last, NBC has set the final season premiere date for Blindspot. The show will make its return Thursday, April 30 at 10/9c before moving to its normal 9/8c timeslot the following week on May 7.

The fifth season picks up in the aftermath of the drone strike Jane (Jaimie Alexander) witnessed over the safe house that contained the rest of the team. So questions remain about who made it out alive and whether the team will be able to clear their names in the wake of Madeline's (Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio) rise to power.

Along with announcing the show's premiere date, NBC also unveiled new key art featuring the cast.

During the show's fourth season, Blindspot averaged 0.8 rating in adults 18-49 with 4.3 million viewers overall in "live plus seven day" Nielsen ratings.

Joining Alexander and Mastrantonio in the cast are Sullivan Stapleton, Rob Brown, Audrey Esparza, Ashley Johnson, and Ennis Esmer. The series is created and written by Martin Gero who executive produces alongside Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter.

