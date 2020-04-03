Ellen DeGeneres to Resume Talk Show From Home (VIDEO)

Another show is changing up its format to keep viewers entertained at home as Ellen DeGeneres takes her talk show back on the air beginning next Monday, April 6.

Working remotely, as many people are across the globe, DeGeneres will interview guests via video chat. This week, she previewed her return to fans via a Twitter announcement. "Hi everybody," DeGeneres says, greeting viewers in the video. "So, guess what? We figured out how to do the show from my house, so we have a camera set up and we're gonna be doing interviews. It's gonna be fun."

In the tweet, DeGeneres teases upcoming guests Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. According to Deadline, Jennifer Lopez will also be among the celebrities making appearances on the show, along with Drew Brees and wife Brittany, and David Spade.

Since social-distancing began, DeGeneres has been adding segments titled Ellen's Home Quarantine to her YouTube channel, featuring FaceTime chats with famous friends and other funny moments. As teased in DeGeneres' video above, Stephen "tWitch" Boss will also be featured in these new episodes along with the show's beloved EP Andy Lassner.

Don't miss Ellen's return beginning Monday, and check out one of her quarantine videos below for a peek at what to expect when the show resumes.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Weekdays, Check your local listings