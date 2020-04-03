Kim Kardashian West & Jessica Jackson Take on 'The Justice Project' (VIDEO)

No matter what you think of the makeup brands, the selfies, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians and even the Kanye of it all, there is no denying that Kim Kardashian West is more than a headline or hashtag. She is using her social-media powers for good.

Ever since she became involved in the case of Alice Marie Johnson, a great-grandmother serving a life-plus-25-year sentence as a first-time nonviolent offender, the mega-famous influencer has become just that: An influential prison-reform advocate dedicated to helping Americans she believes have been wronged by the justice system. And to hear her speak of this new endeavor, it's clear this is no publicity stunt or fame grab. In fact, the last person who needs to do anything for more attention is West.

In Oxygen's two-hour documentary, Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project, cameras follow the reality star as she partners with legal mentor and co-EP Jessica Jackson of the advocacy group #Cut50 to explore the brutal realities of mandatory sentencing, the mass-incarceration crisis in our country and, ultimately, shed light on the importance of educational programs and rehabilitation efforts for a successful reentry into society.

We sat down with the pair in January to discuss the film and while yes, the always-flawless West looks amazing, it's what she is doing with Jackson that really knocked us out. Check out the full interview above!

Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project, Premiere, Sunday, April 5, 7/6c, Oxygen