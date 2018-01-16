Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Welcome Baby Girl Via Surrogate

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West attend Harper's Bazaar's celebration of "ICONS By Carine Roitfeld" presented by Infor, Laura Mercier, and Stella Artois at The Plaza Hotel on September 9, 2016 in New York City.

Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West just welcomed their third child.

The "healthy" baby girl was born via surrogate at 12:47am on January 15, weighing 7lb 6oz . It's not clear where the baby was born at this time and the family hasn't revealed her name yet.

The reality TV star confirmed the happy news on her website:

"Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl," Kardashian wrote. "We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care."

The newborn joins sister North, 4, and brother Saint, 2.

The family has been very open about the decision to use a surrogate. Kardashian suffered from complications during her last two pregnancies and filmed her struggles with early-onset preeclampsia on their E! show.

But ultimately, she wanted more children and decided to pursue surrogacy.

Kardashian told Entertainment Tonight about the choice: "Anyone that says or thinks it is just the easy way out is just completely wrong... I think it is so much harder to go through it this way, because you are not really in control."

"Obviously you pick someone that you completely trust and that you have a good bond and relationship with, but... knowing that I was able to carry my first two babies and not, you know, my baby now, it's hard for me. So, it's definitely a harder experience than I anticipated just in the control area."