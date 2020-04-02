'Last Man Standing' Sneak Peek: Mike & Vanessa Comfort Jen (VIDEO)

It's time to trade hunting season for graduation season as Last Man Standing's Baxters prepare for their exchange student Jen's (Krista Marie Yu) graduation.

But there's an issue because Jen's father (Francois Chau) and his girlfriend Fiona (Lauren Tom) are also attending after an invitation from Mike (Tim Allen) and Vanessa (Nancy Travis). In an exclusive sneak peek for the episode, "Keep The Change," Jen is sullen as her exchange family comforts her.

"Hey, Jen. Tell us about this girlfriend that you don't like," Mike asks her as she sits sullenly in the family living room. "I don't want to talk about it," she answers. "I hope you can respect that."

While Vanessa claims they can by saying, "of course we can, you can tell us whenever you want," Mike's patience wears thin. "Like when the big hand is on now," he tells Jen as he points to his wristwatch.

When Jen finally cracks, she reveals that her father's girlfriend is Fiona, and her tone conveys most of what the Baxters need to know, which is that Jen can't stand the woman. How will this impact the graduation get together? Viewers will have to tune in to find out, but until then, check out the hilarious exchange that occurs in the clip, above.

