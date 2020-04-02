MeTV's 'Month of Mayberry' Celebrates 'Andy Griffith Show' & More Memorable Shows

MeTV is celebrating classic favorites with "The Month of Mayberry," a full month-long celebration of memorable shows featuring Mayberry and the iconic characters that came from those series.

Select episodes of The Andy Griffith Show, Gomer Pyle U.S.M.C. and Mayberry R.F.D., along with the TV reunion movie Return to Mayberry and other shows featuring Mayberry favorites will air from May 3 through May 31 on the network.

The fun will kick off with the first episodes of The Andy Griffith Show, Gomer Pyle U.S.M.C. and Mayberry R.F.D. on May 3. Meanwhile, on May 4, four weeks of back-to-back episodes begins airing at 8/7c and will include themed weeks like "All About Andy," "The Fife is Right," "Opie Dokie" and "The Bee Team." Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C. follows at 9/8c with collections of "best of" episodes featuring classic song renditions, beloved characters and Mayberry guest stars.

On May 31, the month will come to a close with the TV reunion movie Return to Mayberry airing at 5/6c. As a bonus on weekday mornings, fans will be treated to color episodes of The Andy Griffith Show and Mayberry R.F.D.. Select episodes of Matlock will air directly after with episodes that see Griffith reunite with Mayberry favorites like Don Knotts. Weeknights will includes Mayberry stars featured on The Carol Burnett Show and the afternoon programming slate of The Love Boat will highlight Mayberry guest stars.

See the full "Month of Mayberry" on MeTV below:

Sunday, May 3

5pm – 7pm ET/PT – Kickoff with first episodes of The Andy Griffith Show, Gomer Pyle U.S.M.C. and Mayberry R.F.D.

Weekdays, May 4-29

7am ET/PT – The Andy Griffith Show – "best of" and select color episodes

7:30am ET/PT – Mayberry R.F.D. – "best of" and select episodes

10am ET/PT – Matlock – select episodes guest starring Don Knotts and other Mayberry favorites

8pm & 8:30pm ET/PT – The Andy Griffith Show – "best of" episodes by weekly theme

May 4-8: "All About Andy" – featuring classic Andy episodes

May 11-15: "The Fife is Right" – featuring memorable Barney Fife episodes

May 18-22: "Opie Dokie" – featuring iconic Opie episodes

May 25-29: "The Bee Team" – featuring favorite Aunt Bee episodes and other sidekicks including Floyd, Ernest T. Bass, Gomer, Goober and Otis

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

9pm ET/PT – Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C. – "best of" episodes featuring classic song renditions, favorite characters and Mayberry guest stars

11pm ET/PT – The Carol Burnett Show – episodes featuring Andy Griffith, Jim Nabors, Ken Berry and Ronnie Schell. (May 4 – 15 only)

Sundays, May 10-24

5pm – 7pm ET/PT – The Love Boat – episodes featuring Andy Griffith, Don Knotts, Jim Nabors and Ronnie Schell

Sunday, May 31

5pm – 7pm ET/PT – Return to Mayberry – made-for-TV reunion movie